ONGC share price (NSE: ONGC) showed strong bullish momentum on January 3, surpassing the first resistance level of INR 249.5 and the second at INR 252.95. Traders are advised to monitor closely as the stock approaches INR 259.2, a critical resistance point. If ONGC breaks this level, it could signal strong buying interest, potentially pushing prices higher. However, caution is advised as reversals from INR 259.2 are possible. The stock’s performance reflects robust investor confidence, making it a key focus for traders tracking energy sector stocks on the NSE and BSE. Stocks To Buy or Sell Today, January 3, 2025: NHPC, Biocon and Varun Beverages Among Shares Expected To Remain in Focus on Friday.

ONGC Share Price

ONGC SHARE PRICE (Photo Credits: NSE)

