Shares of PC Jeweller Ltd (NSE: PCJEWELLER) edged higher on Monday, September 22, following the company’s board approval for a preferential allotment to Capital Ventures Private Limited (CVPL). The stock opened at INR 14.10, up from its previous close of INR 14.03, and by 10:25 AM, it was trading at INR 14.10, gaining 0.05% in early trade. The board approved the allotment of 18.05 crore shares at INR 18 each on a private placement basis to a non-promoter, public category entity. The newly allotted shares will rank pari-passu with existing equity shares, strengthening the company’s capital base. The stock has a 52-week high of INR 19.65 and a 52-week low of INR 10.28, indicating moderate volatility amid market activity. Adani Power Share Price Today, September 22: Adani Power Stock Rises 16.95% in Early Trade Ahead of Stock Split; Check Latest Price on NSE.

PC Jeweller Share Price Today:

PC Jeweller Share Price on NSE (Photo Credits: nseindia.com)

