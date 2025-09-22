Shares of Adani Power Ltd (NSE: ADANIPOWER) surged sharply on Monday, September 22, ahead of the company’s stock split record date, attracting strong investor interest. The stock opened at INR 148.20, up from its previous close of INR 709.40, and by 9:45 AM, it was trading at INR 165.95, gaining 16.95% in early trade. The surge follows Friday’s rally, when Adani Power shares jumped 13.42% to close at INR 716.10. The stock has delivered significant returns, rising over 20% in a month and 37.16% in six months, and surging 1,856.56% historically. The board recently approved a 1:5 stock split, reducing the face value from INR 10 to INR 2, with the company currently holding 385.69 crore fully paid-up equity shares. The 52-week high stands at INR 168.80, while the 52-week low is INR 86.40, highlighting significant volatility and growth potential in the stock. Stocks to Buy or Sell Today, September 22, 2025: TCS, Wipro, and Infosys Among Shares That May Remain in Focus on Monday.

Adani Power Share Price Today, September 22:

Adani Power Share Price on NSE (Photo Credits: nseindia.com)

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (NSE Website). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)