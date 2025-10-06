Shares of Tata Investment Corporation Ltd (NSE: TATAINVEST) rose on Monday, October 6, ahead of the Tata Capital IPO and an upcoming stock split, reflecting positive investor sentiment. The stock opened at INR 10,203.00 against its previous close of INR 10,002.00, and by 10:07 AM, it was trading at INR 10,160, up 1.58% in early trade. Tata Investment shares had surged nearly 12% on Friday, hitting a record high of INR 11,847, driven by optimism over the Tata Capital IPO. The company owns 2.2% of Tata Capital, while Tata Sons holds nearly 93% in the non-bank lender, highlighting strong group backing. Investor confidence was further supported by Tata Investment’s decision to split shares 1:10, with a record date of October 14, reducing the face value from INR 10 to INR 1 to improve liquidity. Stocks To Buy or Sell Today, October 6, 2025: HDFC Bank, Infosys, Hindustan Zinc and Lupin Among Shares That May Remain in Spotlight on Monday.

Tata Investment Share Price Today, October 6:

Tata Investment Share Price Today on NSE (Photo Credits: nseindia.com)

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (NSE Website). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)