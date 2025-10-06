Mumbai, October 6: Stocks of several companies, including Bajaj Finance, Vedanta, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Infosys and Lupin, among others, are likely to be in the spotlight today, October 6, as soon as the Indian stock market opens for business. Monday's trading session will see investors and traders looking to buy and sell stocks. As they get ready for buying and selling of stocks, we bring you a list of stocks that are expected to be in focus during today's trading session.

According to a report in CNBC TV18, stocks of HDFC Bank, Bajaj Finance, Vedanta, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Punjab National Bank, Infosys, Marico Ltd, YES Bank, Avenue Supermarts, Lupin, Hindustan Zinc and Bansal Wire Industries will be in the spotlight on Monday. As per the report, stocks of Vedanta and Hindustan Zinc are in focus as they reported record production, whereas Infosys is in the spotlight as it announced a new partnership with Telenor. Stock Market Holidays in October 2025: NSE and BSE To Remain Closed for 11 Days; Check List of Share Market Holiday Dates.

Of all the stocks mentioned above, shares of Bajaj Finance Limited (NSE: BAJFINANCE), Vedanta Limited (NSE: VEDL), Kotak Mahindra Bank Limited (NSE: KOTAKBANK) and Punjab National Bank (NSE: PNB) all closed the last trading session of Friday, October 3, on a positive note. Notably, stocks of Bajaj Finance Limited (NSE: BAJFINANCE), Vedanta Limited (NSE: VEDL), Kotak Mahindra Bank Limited (NSE: KOTAKBANK) and Punjab National Bank (NSE: PNB) saw a growth of INR 2.30, INR 6.65, INR 44.70 and INR 1.75 each, respectively.

On the other hand, stocks of Infosys Limited (NSE: INFY), HDFC Bank Limited (NSE: HDFCBANK), Avenue Supermarts Limited (NSE: DMART) and Lupin Limited (NSE: LUPIN) all closed Friday's trading session on a negative note. These four shares fell by INR 0.30, INR 1.55, INR 29.90 and INR 6.30 each, according to the National Stock Exchange (NSE) website. In addition to these stocks, shares of Marico, Yes Bank and two other companies will also be in the spotlight today. Stock Market Today: Sensex, Nifty Open Lower Over Sustained FII Selling.

Shares of Marico Limited (NSE: MARICO), Yes Bank Limited (NSE: YESBANK), Hindustan Zinc Limited (NSE: HINDZINC) and Bansal Wire Industries Limited (NSE: BANSALWIRE) all closed in green during Friday's trading session. Stocks of Marico Limited (NSE: MARICO), Yes Bank Limited (NSE: YESBANK), Hindustan Zinc Limited (NSE: HINDZINC) and Bansal Wire Industries Limited (NSE: BANSALWIRE) rose by INR 8.25, INR 0.08, INR 10.95 and INR 19.65, each.

