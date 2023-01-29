On the first day of the music festival Lollapalooza India, held at Mumbai’s Mahalaxmi Race Course, AP Dhillon left all fans amazed with his performance. The “Brown Munde” hitmaker crooned some of his hit tracks at the fest and the crowd could be heard cheering and singing along with the Punjabi pop sensation. The videos from the event have taken internet by storm. Cigarettes After Sex To Perform at Lollapalooza; Greg Gonzalez Reveals Secrets Behind Band’s Dreamy Sounds, Discusses Why Indian Fans Are Special.

AP Dhillon

View this post on Instagram A post shared by HT City (@htcity)

Rapper At Lollapalooza India

View this post on Instagram A post shared by HT City (@htcity)

Fans Can’t Keep Calm

View this post on Instagram A post shared by HT City (@htcity)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)