Renowned Marathi actor Bhalchandra Kulkarni passes away at his Kolhapur residence at the age of 88. The veteran actor has acted in more than 250 movies and was the heart of Marathi cinema. The actor began his acting career in 1965 through folk plays and later catered for theatre acting. Marathi TV Actress Bhagyashree Mote’s Sister Madhu Markandeya Found Dead in Pune.

Bhalchandra Kulkarni No More

#Maharashtra: Renowned Marathi actor Bhalchandra Kulkarni passes away at the age of 88 at his residence in Kolhapur. pic.twitter.com/s42KvHbd5j — TOI Pune (@TOIPune) March 18, 2023

