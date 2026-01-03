American YouTuber IShowSpeed has taken the internet by storm in the past few years due to his video game streams and wild challenge videos. The 18-year-old YouTuber, whose real name is Darren Watkins Jr, often grabs headlines for his every move online. During one of his recent tours, a fan approached him for a selfie while recording the moment on camera. As the fan introduced himself and said, “Big fan my brother. I am from Bangladesh, brother,” Speed appeared momentarily disappointed and responded, “You’re from Bangladesh? I am from India.” He then turned away from the fan, leaving him visibly shocked. The incident comes amid the rising violence among Hindus in Bangladesh. On December 25, Dipu Chandra Das was killed by a mob over alleged blasphemy charges, and later, Amrit Mondal was lynched over alleged extortion charges. The incidents sparked widespread outrage among international groups and political organisations. Netizens reacted to Speed’s viral video under the post, demanding an Aadhaar card for him. Other users shared that he is more Indian than most Indians. Waris Pathan Condemns Atrocities Against Hindu Minorities in Bangladesh, Questions Violence Against Muslim Minorities in India; Opposes India–Pakistan Cricket Matches.

IShowSpeed Ignores Bangladeshi Fan, Shows Support to India Amid Rising Violence Against Hindus – Watch Video

Indian Fans React to Speed’s Viral Video

(Photo Credit: Instagram)

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 2 TruLY Score 2 – Unverified | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 2 on LatestLY. It relies on a single source or posts by social media users, with no independent verification. The content should be viewed with caution and should not be shared without further validation from credible sources.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)