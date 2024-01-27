Suriya's upcoming film, Kanguva, is one of the most anticipated films of the year. Bollywood star Bobby Deol who celebrates his 55th birthday on January 27, also stars in the fantasy action drama. The makers of the film revealed the first look poster of the Animal star on his Birthday. Later, Suriya also took to his social media to share the fierce first-look poster of Bobby's character Udhiran in the film Kanguva. Extending birthday wishes to his co-star, Suriya wrote, "Happy birthday #BobbyDeol brother.. Thank you for the warm friendship. It was awesome to see you transform in full glory as the mighty #Udhiran in our #Kanguva." Directed by Siva, Kanguva also stars Disha Patani, Jagapathi Babu, Yogi Babu, Redin Kingsley, and KS Ravikumar, among others, in pivotal roles. Bobby Deol Turns 55: Sunny Deol Wishes Bro On Birthday With Heartfelt Message and Adorable Pics!

Check Out Suriya’s Birthday Post for Bobby Deol Here:

Happy birthday #BobbyDeol brother.. Thank you for the warm friendship. It was awesome to see you transform in full glory as the mighty #Udhiran in our #Kanguva Guys watch out for him! @directorsiva @ThisIsDSP @vetrivisuals @StudioGreen2 pic.twitter.com/e3cPBkdMcS — Suriya Sivakumar (@Suriya_offl) January 27, 2024

