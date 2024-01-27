On Bobby Deol's birthday, his brother Sunny Deol took to Instagram to wish him, affectionately calling him 'Lord Bobby'. The Gadar star shared a series of heartwarming photos featuring them together and simply wrote "Happy Birthday" in the caption. Both Sunny and Bobby had a fantastic 2023, with their films Gadar 2 and Animal achieving remarkable box office success. Koffee With Karan 8: Bobby Deol Reveals Salman Khan Piggybacked on Sunny Deol’s Success When His Career Wasn’t Doing Good in New Promo of Karan Johar’s Talk Show (Watch Video).

Sunny Deol Wishes Bobby Deol On Birthday:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sunny Deol (@iamsunnydeol)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)