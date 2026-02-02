Aamir Khan Visits Arijit Singh’s Jiaganj Residence Days After His Playback Singing Retirement Announcement (Watch Video)

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In a visit that has sparked significant industry interest, actor Aamir Khan travelled to Jiaganj, West Bengal, to meet with singer Arijit Singh at his residence on Monday (February 2). The high-profile meeting follows Singh's recent announcement that he intends to step away from commercial playback singing to focus on independent music and personal projects. While the visit was largely kept private, the timing has led to speculation that Khan may be discussing a potential collaboration or attempting to persuade the singer to reconsider his retirement for a future film venture. The two artists shared success with the track "Sajni" from the Khan-produced film Laapataa Ladies, and this latest interaction highlights the strong professional bond between the Bollywood superstar and the acclaimed vocalist. Arijit Singh Teams Up With Salim-Suleman for New Single Into You After Announcing Retirement From Playback Singing.

Aamir Khan Meets Arijit Singh at His Jiaganj House Days After His Playback Singing Retirement Announcement – Watch Video

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 02, 2026 06:01 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).