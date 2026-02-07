Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan and singer Arijit Singh have drawn criticism following allegations of an unauthorised late-night entry into Rani Dhanya Kumari College in Murshidabad, West Bengal. Principal Ajay Adhikari initially shared CCTV footage claiming the duo and a large entourage entered the campus around 1:00 AM to play badminton and film content, but he later deleted the post, citing significant outside pressure. While the artists have been staying in the area to collaborate on an upcoming project, the incident has sparked a debate over whether celebrity status justifies bypassing the protocols of government educational institutions. Aamir Khan Visits Arijit Singh’s Jiaganj Residence Days After His Playback Singing Retirement Announcement (Watch Video).

Arijit Singh and Aamir Khan Accused of Unauthorised Entry to West Bengal College

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Free Press Journal (@freepressjournal)

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 2 TruLY Score 2 – Unverified | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 2 on LatestLY. It relies on a single source or posts by social media users, with no independent verification. The content should be viewed with caution and should not be shared without further validation from credible sources.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)