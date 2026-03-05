A joyful celebration is underway in Mumbai as cricketer Arjun Tendulkar, son of legendary Indian batter Sachin Tendulkar and Anjali Tendulkar, marries businesswoman Saaniya Chandhok on March 5. Saaniya is the granddaughter of noted industrialist Ravi Ghai. The wedding is expected to be a grand yet warm affair, bringing together several well-known faces from cricket, Bollywood, business and politics. Friends, family members, and many prominent personalities are reportedly attending the ceremony to bless the couple on their new journey together. With the Tendulkar family hosting the celebrations in Mumbai, excitement around the wedding has been high, making it one of the most talked-about social events of the year among fans and well-wishers. Arjun Tendulkar-Saaniya Chandhok Marriage Video: Sachin Tendulkar and Wife Anjali Beam with Pride During Son's Varmala Ceremony.
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan – Watch Video
Harbhajan Singh and Geeta – Watch Video
Zaheer Khan and Wife Sagarika Ghatge – Watch Video
Aarti Singh and Dipak Chauhan – Watch Video
Shankar Mahadevan – Watch Video
Ashutosh Gowariker – Watch Video
Ms Dhoni and Wife Sakshi Dhoni – Watch Video
Rahul Dravid – Watch Video
Ambani Family – Watch Video
SRK Family – Watch Video
