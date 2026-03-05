A joyful celebration is underway in Mumbai as cricketer Arjun Tendulkar, son of legendary Indian batter Sachin Tendulkar and Anjali Tendulkar, marries businesswoman Saaniya Chandhok on March 5. Saaniya is the granddaughter of noted industrialist Ravi Ghai. The wedding is expected to be a grand yet warm affair, bringing together several well-known faces from cricket, Bollywood, business and politics. Friends, family members, and many prominent personalities are reportedly attending the ceremony to bless the couple on their new journey together. With the Tendulkar family hosting the celebrations in Mumbai, excitement around the wedding has been high, making it one of the most talked-about social events of the year among fans and well-wishers. Arjun Tendulkar-Saaniya Chandhok Marriage Video: Sachin Tendulkar and Wife Anjali Beam with Pride During Son's Varmala Ceremony.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan – Watch Video

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BollywoodShaadis.com (@bollywood.shaadis)

Harbhajan Singh and Geeta – Watch Video

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BollywoodShaadis.com (@bollywood.shaadis)

Zaheer Khan and Wife Sagarika Ghatge – Watch Video

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BollywoodShaadis.com (@bollywood.shaadis)

Aarti Singh and Dipak Chauhan – Watch Video

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BollywoodShaadis.com (@bollywood.shaadis)

Shankar Mahadevan – Watch Video

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BollywoodShaadis.com (@bollywood.shaadis)

Ashutosh Gowariker – Watch Video

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BollywoodShaadis.com (@bollywood.shaadis)

Ms Dhoni and Wife Sakshi Dhoni – Watch Video

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BollywoodShaadis.com (@bollywood.shaadis)

Rahul Dravid – Watch Video

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BollywoodShaadis.com (@bollywood.shaadis)

Ambani Family – Watch Video

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BollywoodShaadis.com (@bollywood.shaadis)

SRK Family – Watch Video

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BollywoodShaadis.com (@bollywood.shaadis)

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (bollywood.shaadis), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)