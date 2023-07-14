Alia Bhatt is going places! Be it wowing the Indian fans with her impeccable performances or making her Hollywood debut with Heart of Stone, the actress is an inspiration out there! Now, as per reports, she has added one more feather to her hat. Well, as per Pinkvilla, Aditya Chopra is planning a big-budget actioner with Alia Bhatt as a female spy. Yeah, Bhatt is said to headline eight film of YRF spy universe. She is all set to join SRK's Pathaan and Salman Khan's Tiger. YRF Confirms Spy Universe Featuring Pathaan, War and Tiger 3, Reveals Logo!

Alia Bhatt Joins YRF Spy Universe:

EXCLUSIVE: ALIA BHATT TO JOIN THE YRF SPY UNIVERSE; WILL LEAD THE FEMALE SPY FILM!#AdityaChopra expands #YRFSpyUniverse; #AliaBhatt to headline 8th film of India's biggest IP - Here's all you need to know! https://t.co/6DXqnoGFai — Himesh (@HimeshMankad) July 14, 2023

