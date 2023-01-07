YRF has dropped their new spy universe logo that will also be featured in Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan, Salman Khan's Tiger 3 and Hrithik Roshan's War franchise. Reportedly, it's said that YRF will release its spy universe logo along with Pathaan's trailer. Check it out. Pathaan: Trailer of Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham's Film to Drop on January 10; No Change in Title!

YRF Logo for Spy Universe:

