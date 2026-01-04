Captured Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro was photographed for the first time in New York on Saturday night, January 2, after being captured by US forces and flown to New York. Dressed in black sweats and a loose cap, Nicolas Maduro was seen clutching a water bottle as federal agents escorted him into the Drug Enforcement Administration headquarters in Manhattan’s Chelsea district. In a White House–released video from inside the DEA office, he appears to say, “Good night, happy New Year.” Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores, were later transferred to the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn, where they are expected to be held ahead of federal court proceedings in the Southern District of New York. A court appearance could come as soon as Monday, January 5. Who Is Nicolas Maduro? The Rise of Venezuela’s First Working-Class President Who Refused to Give Up Power.

Nicolas Maduro ‘Perp-Walked’ Into New York DEA Office After US Arrival

