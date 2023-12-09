On December 8, Rashmika Mandanna took to her Instagram to share a glimpse behind the scenes of her recent film, Animal. In a series of captivating photos, she showcased her intense portrayal of the character 'Gitanjali' and offered fans a sneak peek into her on-set moments with co-star Ranbir Kapoor and director Sandeep Reddy Vanga. In a heartfelt caption, Rashmika described her character as the "only force at home holding her family together," expressing gratitude to her fans for their support during the first week of the movie's release. Rashmika Mandanna Breaks Silence On Her Deepfake Video, 'Animal' Actor Calls It 'Extremely Scary' (View Post).

Rashmika Mandanna's Instagram Post

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rashmika Mandanna (@rashmika_mandanna)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)