Anushka Sharma took to Instagram and shared a video of herself participating in the #BatBalance challenge along with Virat Kohli. In the clip, Sharma can be seen nailing the act and leaving fans shocked. FYI, reports have been doing rounds that she will be seen playing former captain of the Indian national women's cricket team, Jhulan Goswami. So, is this an announcement of sorts? *giggles*

