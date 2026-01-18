All-rounder Nitish Kumar Reddy achieved a personal milestone in the ongoing IND vs NZ 3rd ODI 2026, where the Indian player managed to score his maiden One-Day International fifty, scoring a half-century off 52 balls at Holkar Stadium in Indore. Reddy came out to bat with India loitering at 71 for 4, chasing a mammoth 338. Reddy has a Test hundred to his name, which came during Border Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25 during the Boxing Day Test. Rohit Sharma Wicket Video: Indian Opener Falls Cheaply, Scores 11 Runs In IND vs NZ 3rd ODI 2026.

Nitish Kumar Reddy Hits Maiden Fifty

