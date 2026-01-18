After two towering ODI series against Australia and South Africa, Rohit Sharma suffered a slump in the India vs New Zealand ODIs 2026, accumulating just 61 runs in three matches, after getting out on 11 in the ongoing IND vs NZ 3rd ODI 2026. Sharma scored a 13-ball 11, which included two fours, before the Indian opener handed a simple catch to mid-on trying to whip Zakary Foulkes in the fourth over. Interestingly, Sharma was dropped on the fourth ball of the over by the wicketkeeper. IND vs NZ 3rd ODI 2026: Centuries From Daryl Mitchell and Glenn Phillips Help New Zealand Set 338-Run Target for India in Series Decider.

Rohit Sharma Wicket Video

Rohit Sharma In This series Inns - 3 Runs - 61 50s - 0 100s - 0 HS - 26 Sr - 76.2 Congratulations on a wonderful Career Hitman 🤧 pic.twitter.com/MhH3J053rK — राघव (@thecrickzx) January 18, 2026

