Cashing in on his excellent form of late, Virat Kohli scored his 54th One-Day International hundred during the ongoing IND vs NZ 3rd ODI 2026. Kohli reached his 54th ODI ton off 91 balls, laced with eight fours and two sixes. This was Kohli's seventh ODI hundred and 10th all-format ton against New Zealand. Interestingly, this was Kohli's 29th hundred while batting second in 175 ODIs for the India national cricket team. Overall, this was Kohli's 85th ODI hundred, putting the Indian legend 15 shy of the great Sachin Tendulkar's record of 100 hundreds in international cricket. Nitish Kumar Reddy Brings Out 'Pushpa' Celebration After Slamming Maiden One-Day International Half-Century During IND vs NZ 3rd ODI 2026 (Watch Video).

Virat Kohli Reaches 54th ODI Ton

