Veteran Bollywood actor Govardhan Asrani, popularly known as Asrani, died at the age of 84 in Mumbai at 3 PM on Monday, October 20. Asrani appeared in over 350 Hindi films. Asrani died after a prolonged illness. His last rites were performed at Santacruz Crematorium, news agency ANI reported. The veteran's most iconic role remains the jailer in Ramesh Sippy's action-drama 'Sholay'. Yesteryear Actress Nazima, Known As 'Resident Sister' of Hindi Cinema, Dies At 77.

Asrani Dies

Actor-director Govardhan Asrani, popularly known as 'Asrani' passed away in Mumbai today after a prolonged illness. His last rites were performed at Santacruz Crematorium. Pictures from the Crematorium where his family gathered for the last rites. pic.twitter.com/hDzUTmRI7l — ANI (@ANI) October 20, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 4 TruLY Score 4 – Reliable | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 4 on LatestLY. The information comes from reputable news agencies like (ANI). While not an official source, it meets professional journalism standards and can be confidently shared with your friends and family, though some updates may follow.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)