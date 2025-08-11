Yesteryear actress Nazima, who came to be known as 'Resident Sister' of Hindi Cinema for essaying sisterly roles on screen, has died at 77, according to a report in Cinemaazi. The details about the cause, place and date of death of Nazima are not known yet. In March 2025, a Facebook post celebrating her 77th birthday was seen. Famous for her role in Alam Ara (1973 one, not the 1931 film), Nazima was reportedly leading a quiet life, away from the limelight. She lived at the Sharifa Manzil building in Mumbai's Dadar East area, opposite the famous Pritam Da Dhaba restaurant. The news about her death could not be independently verified. Shefali Jariwala Dies: Bollywood's 'Kaanta Lagaa' Girl and 'Bigg Boss 13' Contestant Passes Away at 42, Celebs Pay Tribute.

Cinemaazi wrote in a post on Instagram, "We are deeply saddened by the passing of actress Nazima, fondly remembered as the “Resident Sister” of Hindi cinema. With her warm screen presence and expressive performances, she brought life to countless films of the 1960s and 70s, including Arzoo (1965), Beimaan (1972), Prem Nagar (1974), and Anuraag (1972). Nazima’s portrayals of caring, affectionate sisters became iconic, making her a beloved figure among audiences. Beyond her popular image, she was a versatile performer who could convey deep emotion with subtlety and grace. Her loss leaves a void in the world of Indian cinema, but her legacy will live on through her memorable roles." B Saroja Devi, Legendary South Indian Actress, Dies at 87 in Bengaluru Due to Age-Related Illness.

Actress Nazima Dies in Mumbai - See Post:

Who Was Actress Nazima?

According to information available on Nazima, the actress was born on March 25, 1948, in Nashik, Maharashtra. Her birth name was as Mehr-un-Nissa. Belonging to a film family, Nazima began her film career as a child artiste under the name Baby Chand, starring in the 1955 Devdas, among other films. As a grown-up, Nazima was usually seen playing the role of a beloved sister or best friend in Bollywood, with her career spanning the 1960s and early 1970s era. Nazima's grandmother Sharifa Bai was an actress in the 1930s and her aunt Husn Bano, an actress in the 1940s era. Nazima Movies Nazima was seen in movies such as Arzoo (1965), April Fool (1965), Aaye Din Bahar Ke (1966), Aurat (1967), Anjaana (1969), Doli (1969), Tamanna (1969), Abhinetri (1970), Be-Imaan (1972), Anuraag (1972), Rakhi Aur Hathkadi (1972), Manchali (1973), Alam Ara (1973), Prem Nagar (1974), Sanyasi (1975), and many more. The 1975 film Dayar-e-Madina was reportedly her last film before she quit films. However, there are films listed until 1987 under her name, which may be earlier films released later or unreleased. Nazima was reportedly married to a merchant navy officer.

