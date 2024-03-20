Manoj Bajpayee is all set to be seen in an intriguing new avatar with the upcoming film, Bhaiyya Ji. The teaser offers a sneak peek into his character’s intensity and rugged appearance. Marking his 100th film, it showcases glimpses of an injured Manoj, determined to seek revenge. Despite his bruises, the anger in his eyes and his resolute pursuit of vengeance promise this upcoming film to be a thrilling entertainer. Manoj Bajpayee Expresses a Strong Interest in Filming The Family Man New Season in Arunachal Pradesh, Other States in the Northeast, Reveals Deputy CM.

Watch The Teaser Of Bhaiyya Ji Below:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)