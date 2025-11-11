After a long wait, Manoj Bajpayee will soon return with the third season of The Family Man. A trailer for the critically acclaimed series directed by Raj & DK was unveiled by the makers just days back, showing Bajpayee's Srikant Tiwari facing new challenges while balancing family responsibilities. He is on the run with his family from his adversaries, Jaideep Ahlawat and Nimrat Kaur. In a new video shared by Prime Video India, Manoj Bajpayee’s Srikant Tiwari, who is on the run, crosses paths with internet personalities Samay Raina, Tanmay Bhatt, and Apoorva Mukhija aka The Rebel Kid. The popular social media stars and YouTubers, who have been involved in major controversies in the past, are seen advising Srikant on how to escape his enemies. However, our sharp protagonist isn’t here to entertain their plans as he is determined to find his own way out. The Family Man Season 3 is set to premiere on Amazon Prime Video on November 21, 2025. ‘The Family Man 3’ Trailer Out: Manoj Bajpayee Calls Returning As Srikant Tiwari Is ‘True Homecoming’ As New Season Promises Bigger Thrills, New Villains and High-Stakes Action (Watch Video).

Watch Manoj Bajpayee’s ‘The Family Man 3’ New Promo With Samay Raina, Tanmay Bhatt and Apoorva Mukhija:

