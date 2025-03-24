Anurag Kashyap's two-part Gangs of Wasseypur is regarded as one of Indian cinema's finest gangster sagas, having launched several exceptional actors we recognise today. Recently, Jaideep Ahlawat, Manoj Bajpayee and Nawazuddin Siddiqui enjoyed a mini-reunion, sharing a nostalgic picture that sent fans into reminiscence mode. For context: Jaideep portrayed the ill-fated Shahid Khan, father to Manoj Bajpayee's Sardar Khan, who in turn was father to Nawazuddin's Faizal Khan across the GOW films. This makes their photograph a three-generation family portrait, doesn't it? Never mind, they didn't get to share a single scene together in the actual movies. Huma Qureshi Reveals Ed Sheeran Loved Gangs of Wasseypur As She Poses With Him; Thanks Farah Khan for Being the ‘Best Host’ and Taking ‘Worst Photos’.

Jaideep Ahlawat, Manoj Bajpayee and Nawazuddin Siddiqui

