Bholaa starring Ajay Devgn and Tabu in main roles saw a dip at the box office on its second day. Well, as the actioner was able to mint Rs 7.40 crore on day two at the ticket window. The film had collected Rs 11.20 crore on its opening day. With this, as of now, Bholaa stands at total of Rs 18.60 crore in India. Bholaa Movie Review: Ajay Devgn Packs More Punches But Not Enough Power in This Hyper-Violent Kaithi Remake (LatestLY Exclusive).

Bholaa Box Office Collection Update:

#Bholaa slips on Day 2… The decline was on the cards, since Thu was #RamNavmi holiday, while Fri was a working day… Thu 11.20 cr, Fri 7.40 cr. Total: ₹ 18.60 cr. #India biz.#Bholaa needs to cover lost ground on Sat and Sun… Biz on Sat should witness an upturn, with bigger… pic.twitter.com/8i9yR2fbQc — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) April 1, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)