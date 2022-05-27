Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 starring Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani and Tabu is unstoppable at the box office and despite a dip in the collection from Monday with 10.75 cr collection to 7.27 cr collection on Thursday and stands at Rs 92.05 cr, Anees Bazmee's film is steady and will surpass 100 crore collection by Friday. This means the film is also going to be Kartik Aaryan's highest-grossing film in the coming week and will surpass the lifetime collection of Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety easily. Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 Box Office Collection Day 6: Kartik Aaryan’s Horror-Comedy Stands at a Total of Rs 84.78 Crore in India.

Check Out the Tweet Below:

#BhoolBhulaiyaa2 will emerge #KartikAaryan's HIGHEST GROSSING FILM in Weekend 2 [will surpass #SonuKeTituKiSweety lifetime biz]... SUPER-HIT... [Week 1] Fri 14.11 cr, Sat 18.34 cr, Sun 23.51 cr, Mon 10.75 cr, Tue 9.56 cr, Wed 8.51 cr, Thu 7.27 cr. Total: ₹ 92.05 cr. #India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) May 27, 2022

