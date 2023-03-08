Kartik Aaryan has dropped a cool new picture from the New York City. The Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 star is seen flaunting his million dollar smile as he shares this photo from the Times Square. While posting it on social media, Kartik captioned it as, “Pehli baar Visa lagne ki khushi #TimesSquare #NewYork”. Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 Announced! Kartik Aaryan to Return as Rooh Baba Once Again For Anees Bazmee Directorial; Film to Release on Diwali 2024.

Kartik Aaryan In NYC

