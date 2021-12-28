Rajesh Khanna was one of the highest-paid actors in the 70s and 80s. He was also dubbed as the First Superstar of Bollywood. One of the most successful actors of his time, in 2013, he was posthumously awarded the Padma Bhushan. As per reports, a biopic would be made on the late actor and it is said to be helmed by Farah Khan. It is also stated that Nikhil Dwivedi would be bankrolling the project. It is reportedly based on the book Dark Star: The Loneliness of Being Rajesh Khanna by Gautam Chintamani.

Biopic On Rajesh Khanna

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)