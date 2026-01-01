Prime Minister Narendra Modi shared a heartfelt New Year message on X, wishing everyone a wonderful 2026. In his post on New Year's Day, he expressed hopes for good health, prosperity, success in endeavours, and fulfilment in all pursuits. He also prayed for peace and happiness in society. The post read: ‘Wishing everyone a wonderful 2026! May the year ahead bring good health and prosperity, with success in your efforts and fulfilment in all that you do. Praying for peace and happiness in our society.’ Happy New Year 2026 Celebrations in India: From Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai, See How People Celebrated (Watch Videos).

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Wishes Happy New Year 2026

Wishing everyone a wonderful 2026! May the year ahead bring good health and prosperity, with success in your efforts and fulfilment in all that you do. Praying for peace and happiness in our society. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 1, 2026

