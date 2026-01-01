Mumbai, January 1: The city’s lifeline, the Mumbai local train network, ushered in the New Year 2026 with its signature tradition. As digit

al clocks at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) struck midnight, stationary trains and locomotives across the station and various car sheds sounded their horns in a synchronized symphony. Videos surfacing on social media show hundreds of commuters gathered at the heritage terminus, cheering and filming as the collective honking filled the air. This annual ritual, organized by Central Railway, has become a cherished event for Mumbaikars, symbolizing the city's tireless spirit. To support the celebrations, both Central and Western Railways operated special late-night services, ensuring thousands of revelers could return home safely. Along with the railway festivities, the city also experienced unseasonal light rainfall on the first morning of the year, adding a unique atmosphere to the 2026 arrival. New Year 2026 Celebrations Across India: Fireworks, Prayers and Festive Cheer Light Up Cities From Delhi to Goa (Watch Videos).

Local Trains Welcome New Year With Horn Symphony at CSM

Mumbai's lifeline joins the New Year cheer in its own iconic way! 🎉 At the stroke of midnight, local trains at CSMT & Churchgate stations honked together in a symphony – a heartwarming tradition welcoming 2026! 🚂📯 Pure Mumbai magic amid the celebrations. Happy New Year!… pic.twitter.com/pOZe5urEB0 — New Bharat Speaks 🇮🇳 (@Vishwas1228) January 1, 2026

