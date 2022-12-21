Cirkus Song 'Aashiqui' starring Ranveer Singh, Jacqueline Fernandez, Pooja Hegde is officially out and everyone is loving the vibe of this track which is an official recreation of Badshah's very own song 'Jugnu'. Below are both the tracks and yes you can compare it by yourself. Cirkus Song Aashiqui: Ranveer Singh Dances With Pooja Hegde and Jacqueline Fernandez in This Retro Version of Badshah’s ‘Jugnu’ (Watch Video).

Cirkus Song Aashiqui

Badshah Song Jugnu

