A joyful video featuring Rajani Ganguly, mother of television star Rupali Ganguly, has taken social media by storm and even Bollywood stars are loving it. The clip shows Rajani dancing confidently to the song Shararat from the film Dhurandhar, instantly winning hearts online. Actor Ranveer Singh, who stars in Dhurandhar, reacted to the video with pure excitement, commenting, “Hahaaaa!!! superrerrb !!! (sic).” His response added to the buzz around the clip, which fans have been widely sharing across platforms. Actors Ayesha Khan and Krystle D’Souza, who appear in the song, also joined in. While Krystle wrote, “How coooooollll (sic),” Ayesha dropped fire emojis to show her appreciation. Performer Danish Pandor praised the dance as well, calling it “So so good!!” Meanwhile, choreographer Vijay Ganguly addressed casting discussions around the song, clarifying that Tamannaah Bhatia was never considered, as her star presence would have altered the scene’s intent. ‘This One Is for the Legend’: Rupali Ganguly Dedicates ITA Award Win for 'Anupamaa' to Late Actor Satish Shah (View Post).

Watch Rupali Ganguly’s Mother’s Viral ‘Shararat’ Dance:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vijay Ganguly (@vijayganguly)

Fans and Celeb Reactions:

(Photo Credit: Instagram / @vijayganguly)

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Vijay Ganguly's Instagram). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)