Deepika Padukone graced the final of FIFA World Cup 2022 when the Pathaan actress was invited to unveil the World Cup on December 18 before the Argentina vs France match. Many on Twitter called it a 'proud moment' for India to see Deepika share such a glorious moment on an international arena, and they took to Twitter to congratulate her. FIFA World Cup 2022 Final: Deepika Padukone Unveils the Trophy in à la Mode Outfit, View Pics and Video of Pathaan Actress!

Check Out The Tweets Below:

'The World Knows India Through...'

The world knows India through Deepika Padukone and Shahrukh Khan. Not Narottam Mishra. pic.twitter.com/AUieanFMjT — Rohini Singh (@rohini_sgh) December 18, 2022

Deepika's WC Moment!

Deepika Padukone with The FIFA WORLD CUP TROPHY! pic.twitter.com/FUT0t4kaXG — Chay! (@illusionistChay) December 18, 2022

'Journey of Deepika Padukone'

This is the Journey of Deepika Padukone. Her hard work Her success. Her glory. ❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/yMj0DWkDvJ — Chay! (@illusionistChay) December 18, 2022

'Her Stylist Went AWOL?'

'Making India Proud at FIFA'

#WorldCup trophy arrived at the Lusail Stadium in a specially commissioned Louis Vuitton trunk, escorted by Indian actor Deepika Padukone and Spanish World Cup winner Iker Casillas. Making India proud at FIFA even though we can't play the game well. #FIFAWorldCup pic.twitter.com/xNk54SeCn8 — Sanjukta Basu (@sanjukta) December 18, 2022

'Keep It Up Deepika Padukone'

Another tight slap to our friends!! Keep it up Deepika Padukone! pic.twitter.com/BSon25Bs9m — congressman (@JebaGINC) December 18, 2022

'First Indian To Get the Honor of Unveiling the FIFA Trophy'

Some of y'all can criticize the styling all you want I don't care but it won't change the fact that Deepika Padukone is the first Indian to get the honor of unveiling the FIFA trophy representing LV as their first Indian global brand amabassor. Your favs could never! — Jenni🦄 (@Glitterycrazen) December 18, 2022

'Gonna Burn Now'

Sanghis gonna burn now seeing Deepika Padukone bring the World Cup.... OOOOOOOOOOooooooooh! — Meena Kandasamy (@meenakandasamy) December 18, 2022

'Huge Moment'

WHAT A HUGE MOMENT for Deepika Padukone and India! This lady is on a mission to conquer the world! ✨🔥#DeepikaPadukone #FIFAWorldCup pic.twitter.com/F3j0RNoQgy — Parth (@ParthK_23) December 18, 2022

