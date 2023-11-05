Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone made a stylish exit from Mumbai's Kalina airport, grabbing the attention of onlookers and fans. The couple, known for their impeccable fashion sense, walked hand in hand, showcasing their fashion coordination. Ranveer donned a black kurta pyjama with a matching stole, while Deepika opted for a classic white kurta-salwar and a bun-tied hairstyle, exuding elegance. Their airport appearance received praise from fans who couldn't help but admire the dynamic duo's impeccable style and chemistry. One fan commented on a paparazzo video saying , "Just looking like a wow." Watch the video below! Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh Kiss and Hold Hands During the Actress' TIME Mag Interview, Video Goes Viral - WATCH.

See This Video

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)