Following the blockbuster theatrical run of Dhurandhar starring Ranveer Singh, the film finally made its OTT debut on Netflix on January 30, 2026. Amid nationwide anticipation for Dhurandhar 2, also titled Dhurandhar: The Revenge, pictures from the sets of the upcoming sequel have taken social media by storm. According to viral posts circulating on Reddit and Instagram, the makers are currently filming additional scenes for the sequel at Mumbai’s Ballard Estate. The set reportedly recreates a gully in Lyari, a neighbourhood in Karachi, Pakistan. One of the images shows Sanjay Dutt’s SP Chaudhary Aslam and Arjun Rampal’s Major Iqbal together, hinting at a significant storyline involving the two characters in Dhurandhar 2. More information about the sequel is yet to be officially announced. Akshaye Khanna’s Viral ‘Dhurandhar’ Song ‘Fa9la’ Breaks Guinness World Record Ahead of Flipperachi’s India Tour in March 2026.

Leaked Photos of ‘Dhurandhar 2’ Shooting in Mumbai

Posts from the bollyblindsngossip community on Reddit

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 2 TruLY Score 2 – Unverified | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 2 on LatestLY. It relies on a single source or posts by social media users, with no independent verification. The content should be viewed with caution and should not be shared without further validation from credible sources.

