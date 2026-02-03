Mumbai, February 3: An Air India aircraft and an IndiGo plane were involved in a ground collision at Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport on Tuesday. The incident occurred when the wingtips of Air India flight AI2732, bound for Coimbatore, and IndiGo flight 6E791, arriving from Hyderabad, made contact on the taxiway. Both aircraft were carrying passengers at the time, but no injuries were reported. Air India confirmed that its plane was grounded for technical checks while passengers were re-accommodated. The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has launched an investigation to determine the cause of the taxiway breach. Air India Launches ‘Namaste World’ Sale Offers Upto 20% off Across Domestic and International Routes.

Air India, IndiGo Aircraft Collide on Ground at Mumbai Airport

Mumbai Airport | While Air India AI2732 was taxiing from C1 towards M4 for departure, and the IndiGo arrival flight was taxing joining B1, the right wing tips of both the aircraft touched each other. Both aircraft were taxiing at the time of the incident. Both aircraft returned… pic.twitter.com/hZXxlrrx9l — ANI (@ANI) February 3, 2026

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 4 TruLY Score 4 – Reliable | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 4 on LatestLY. The information comes from reputable news agencies like (ANI). While not an official source, it meets professional journalism standards and can be confidently shared with your friends and family, though some updates may follow.

