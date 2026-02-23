Emraan Hashmi As ‘Bade Sahab’ in Ranveer Singh’s ‘Dhurandhar 2’? Letterboxd Listing Sparks Buzz

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Fresh speculation around Dhurandhar: The Revenge aka Dhurandhar 2 has taken over social media after a Letterboxd listing unexpectedly included Emraan Hashmi in the film’s cast. The update has especially fuelled curiosity about the mysterious character ‘Bade Sahab,’ who was teased in the first film. While several familiar names like Ranveer Singh, Arjun Rampal, R Madhavan and Sanjay Dutt appear on the page, it is Hashmi’s inclusion that has caught fans’ attention. Online discussions are now filled with theories about whether he could be the film’s antagonist. However, many users are urging caution, noting that platforms like Letterboxd and IMDb allow public edits, meaning the casting detail has not been officially confirmed by the makers. Fact Check: Is Salman Khan Playing ‘Bade Sahab’ in ‘Dhurandhar: The Revenge’? Here’s What We Know.

Emraan Hashmi in 'Dhurandhar 2'? See Post:

(Photo Credit: Letterboxd)

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 23, 2026 05:11 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).