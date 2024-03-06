Deepika Padukone has completely taken over social media with her recent pregnancy announcement. The actress who announced her pregnancy last week with husband Ranveer Singh flew to Jamnagar to attend the lavish pre-wedding celebrations of Annat Ambani and Radhika Merchant. And now as the actress is back in Mumbai, latest updates are coming up regarding her movie with Karan Johar. As per Zoom, Karan Johar has decided to put his movie with Deepika on hold after the actress announced her pregnancy. There are no confirmations regarding the same, but if recent reports are to be believed, Karan Johar has decided to put the project on hold indefinitely. Yodha Song ‘Tere Sang Ishq Hua’: Sidharth Malhotra and Raashii Khanna’s New Romantic Track, Sung by Arijit Singh and Neeti Mohan, to Be Out on This Date (Watch Video).

Karan Johar Put Deepika’s Movie on Hold?

As per Zoom, #KaranJohar to postpone his untitled next with #DeepikaPadukone due to her maternity leave. pic.twitter.com/dKyIugTjm0 — Filmfare (@filmfare) March 6, 2024

