Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 6 (ANI): Ahead of the theatrical release of Sidharth Malhotra's 'Yodha,' makers are attempting to create a buzz around the action-thriller film by periodically releasing assets from the project.

On Wednesday, a glimpse of a new song 'Tere Sang Ishq Hua' with melodious vocals by Arijit Singh and Neeti Mohan was dropped.

The song is set to be released on Thursday.

"Feel the love, hear the beat.#TereSangIshqHua dropping tomorrow," a post read on Dharma Productions' Instagram page.

The film is produced by Hiroo Yash Johar, Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, and Shashank Khaitan.In a statement released by publicity team of 'Yodha', Karan Johar said, "Steering clear of the conventional approach, we strived to infuse innovative ideas into Yodha's promotional campaign. Our goal was to bring out the film's larger-than-life essence through a series of trend-setting events and interactive experiences, and engross the audience in its world even before they set foot in the cinema halls."

"It was truly a surreal experience to unveil the trailer mid-flight on an aircraft and watch it through the lens of members of the media. The spark in their eyes spoke volumes about the impact it had on them. I personally interacted with some of them, and their reactions - not just to the trailer but also to the in-flight launch - were nothing short of exhilarating," Johar said.

Sidharth Malhotra said, "I want to begin by thanking all of you for the immense amount of love you have shown to the teaser and to me. Agar teaser itna dhamakedar tha toh trailer toh aur dhamakedar banana hi tha."

"So, Dharma productions took to the skies once again for a one-of-a-kind, in-flight trailer launch, which really sets the tone for all the thrills and chills the audience can expect while watching the film. I've given my blood and sweat to make this fast pace action film. Can't wait for all of you to see it in theatres on 15th of March," the actor said.

The film is all set to hit theatres on March 15. Disha Patani and Raashii Khanna are also a part of the project. (ANI)

