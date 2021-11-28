Dhamaka Actor Kartik Aaryan shared a clip from his Netflix film and the actor is seen in the many shades of his character Arjun Pathak. What makes the clip interesting Scam 1992's hit music which makes Kartik look even more charming.

Kartik Aaryan Introduces Badass Arjun Pathak

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KARTIK AARYAN (@kartikaaryan)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)