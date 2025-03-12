After much speculation about who will star in Kartik Aaryan's upcoming musical, it was officially confirmed in February that "Kissik Girl" Sreeleela will be featuring as the leading lady. Kartik Aaryan, known for making headlines with his love life, is at it again! As per the latest buzz, the Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 star is said to be romantically involved with Sreeleela. Amid the viral dating rumours, Sreeleela made her first public appearance on Tuesday (March 11) night. The Pushpa 2 actress, who was spotted on a set, graciously smiled and greeted the paps before heading to her van. Sreeleela looked gorgeous in a blue dress during her outing. A video of the moment has been shared by a paparazzi handle on Instagram. ‘Koi Hai Industry Mein Jisko Aapne Date Nahi Kiya?’: Nora Fatehi Roasts Kartik Aaryan at IIFA 2025 Amid Dating Rumours With Sreeleela (Watch Video).

Sreeleela Makes First Public Appearance Amid Dating Rumours With Kartik Aaryan

