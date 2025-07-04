South Indian actress Sreeleela, best known for her roles in Bhagavanth Kesari, Dhamaka, and Guntur Kaaram, received nationwide attention after her sizzling performance in the song “Kissik” from Allu Arjun’s Pushpa 2: The Rule. The young actress is currently grabbing headlines for her upcoming untitled film with Bollywood heartthrob Kartik Aaryan, directed by Anurag Basu. After the teaser’s release in February 2025, fans have been eagerly anticipating what the romantic musical has in store. Amid this excitement, a video of the actress at Mumbai's iconic Mehboob Studio has surfaced online. A paparazzi page on Instagram shared the clip, which shows the actress accompanied by her mother, Dr. Swarnalatha, at the studio, reportedly shooting for a new project. The latest sighting has sparked buzz about Sreeleela’s next move. Has the 'Kissik Girl' already kicked off a new film? 'Aashiqui 3': Kartik Aaryan Wraps Up ‘A Long but Fulfilling’ Schedule of His Next With Sreeleela.

Sreeleela Gets Clicked at Mumbai’s Mehboob Studio

