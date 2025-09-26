As Navratri 2025 unfolds, the festive spirit comes alive with vibrant celebrations and joyful dance. This year's Dandiya Song of the Day, Sun Sajni, from Satyaprem ki Katha featuring Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani, beautifully captures the essence of traditional Garba. With its infectious beats and catchy tunes, this dance number promises to be a highlight, setting the stage for lively celebrations. Sun Sajni embraces a more traditional approach, inviting everyone to join in the rhythmic joy of the season. So, grab your dandiya sticks and get ready to groove to this delightful melody that perfectly complements the festive mood of Navratri! Navratri 2025 Dandiya Song of the Day: Alia Bhatt’s ‘Dholida’ From ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’ Is a Must-Add to Your Garba Celebration Playlist! (Watch Videos)

‘Sun Sajni’ From ‘SatyaPrem Ki Katha’:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)