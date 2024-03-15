Bollywood legend Amitabh Bachchan, who reported underwent surgery on March 15, was spotted at the Dadoji Kondadev Stadium in Thane, cheering for his team Majhi Mumbai during its clash with Tigers of Kolkata at the Indian Street Premier League (ISPL) 2024 finale. It was alarming to see Big B arriving at the match hours after major leg surgery, but a video now emerging online says something else. In the video, a media person could be seen interacting with the actor and asking him about his health, to which Big B replied, "Fake News." Amitabh Bachchan Attends ISPL 2024 Final Match With Abhishek Bachchan Hours After Undergoing Angioplasty (Watch Video).

Amitabh Bachchan Denies Angioplasty Rumours:

