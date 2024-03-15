Hours after undergoing an operation on Friday, March 15, Bollywood icon Amitabh Bachchan was spotted enjoying the match Indian Street Premier League (ISPL) final match between Majhi Mumbai and Tigers of Kolkata at the Dadoji Kondadev Stadium in Thane. According to several reports surfacing online, Big B underwent surgery to remove a clot from his leg, which could have possibly led to a heart attack. Just hours after the operation, the 81-year-old actor was spotted enjoying the ISPL final fixture in Thane. Big B was accompanied by his son Abhishekh at the stadium. Amitabh Bachchan Discharged From Mumbai's Kokilaben Hospital After Undergoing Angioplasty – Reports.

Big B and Abhishekh at the ISPL Final Match at Dadoji Kondadev Stadium:

