Farah Khan, who recently attended an event in Mumbai was spotted posing with online sensation, Sima Taparia from Netflix's Indian Matchmaking. "What a match we make! Sima Taparia, it was lovely to meet you," Farah wrote on her Insta story along with sharing a pic of the two. Even the marriage broker aka Sima aunty shared the same photo on her IG with a fun caption. Have a look. Karan Johar and Farah Khan Are Totally LIT As They Mock Each Other in This Hilarious Video - WATCH.

Farah Khan and Sima Taparia:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sima Taparia (@simatapariaofficial)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)