1 2 3 4 5 TruLY Score by LatestLY

Filmmaker Shirish Kunder has unexpectedly become the talk of social media after posting a fresh set of photos on Instagram. Farah Khan’s husband, who usually keeps a low profile, surprised followers with a noticeably different and fitter appearance. In the viral images, Shirish is seen showing off a toned physique in shirtless shots, while other photos feature him in sharp, tailored suits. The striking change has left many fans doing a double take, with several calling his new avatar almost unrecognisable. The posts quickly gained traction online, with the comment section buzzing with reactions. Many users praised his dedication, dubbing it a clear “New Year, New Shirish” moment. Famous Birthdays on May 24: Queen Victoria, Shirish Kunder, Fabio Fognini and John C Reilly – Know About Celebrities and Influential Figures Born on May 24.

Shirish Kunder Shares Post on Instagram - See Post

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shirish Kunder (@shirishkunder)

Shirish Kunder Shares Post on Instagram - See Post

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shirish Kunder (@shirishkunder)

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Shirish Kunder’s Instagram). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 24, 2026 05:23 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).