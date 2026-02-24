Farah Khan’s Husband Shirish Kunder’s Unrecognisable New Look Goes Viral (View Post)
Filmmaker Shirish Kunder has left social media surprised after sharing new Instagram photos that reveal a dramatically different look. Fans of Farah Khan’s husband are doing a double take, with many reacting to his sharp physical transformation and fresh, polished avatar.
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Filmmaker Shirish Kunder has unexpectedly become the talk of social media after posting a fresh set of photos on Instagram. Farah Khan’s husband, who usually keeps a low profile, surprised followers with a noticeably different and fitter appearance. In the viral images, Shirish is seen showing off a toned physique in shirtless shots, while other photos feature him in sharp, tailored suits. The striking change has left many fans doing a double take, with several calling his new avatar almost unrecognisable. The posts quickly gained traction online, with the comment section buzzing with reactions. Many users praised his dedication, dubbing it a clear “New Year, New Shirish” moment. Famous Birthdays on May 24: Queen Victoria, Shirish Kunder, Fabio Fognini and John C Reilly – Know About Celebrities and Influential Figures Born on May 24.
Shirish Kunder Shares Post on Instagram - See Post
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Shirish Kunder Shares Post on Instagram - See Post
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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 24, 2026 05:23 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).