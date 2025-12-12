Akshaye Khanna's performance in the recently released film Dhurandhar has been widely praised. In the movie directed by Aditya Dhar, also starring Ranveer Singh in the lead roles, Khanna plays Rehman Dakait, a notorious gangster from Karachi's Lyari. Not just fans but several celebrities have taken to social media to rave about the Aditya Dhar film, especially Khanna's performance. Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar also shared his review of Dhurandhar and praised the entire team. Amid all this, Khiladi Kumar's old scene with Khanna from Farah Khan's 2010 film Tees Maar Khan has gone viral. On December 12, a fan took to X (formerly Twitter) and shared a picture of a scene from Tess Maa Khan, crediting Akki for discovering Khanna years back. The user captioned his post, "Thank you directro saab, for giving the nation such an amazing actor." Guess what? Akshay replied to the viral tweet in his signature wit and wrote, "Kabhi ghamand nahi kiya bhai, kabhi ghamand nahi kiya." For those who do not get the reference, in Farah Khan's Tees Maar Khan, Akshaye Khanna played Aatish Kapoor, a Hindi film superstar who had only one goal in life: To bring an Oscar home, no matter the circumstances. Akshay Kumar's character Tabrez Mirza aka Tees Maar Khan, pretended to be a filmmaker and approached Aatish Kapoor to make a film. In their very first meeting, he gushed over Aatish, calling him a superstar and even saying that he deserved an Oscar. ‘Dhurandhar’ Movie Review: Ranveer Singh Explodes in Spurts in Aditya Dhar’s Exhaustingly Violent and Politically Questionable Thriller (LatestLY Exclusive).

Akshay Kumar Says ‘Kabhi Ghamand Nahi Kiya’ As ‘Tees Maar Khan’ Meme Goes Viral Amid ‘Dhurandhar’ Success

Kabhi ghamand nahi kiya bhai…kabhi ghamand nahi kiya 😜 https://t.co/9uBi3fgA9w — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) December 12, 2025

Akshay Kumar Reviews 'Dhurandhar'

Watched Dhurandhar and I’m blown away. What a gripping tale and you’ve simply nailed it @AdityaDharFilms . We need our stories to be told in a hard-hitting way and I’m so glad the audiences are giving the film all the love it deserves. 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻 — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) December 10, 2025

